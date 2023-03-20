LS adjourned for the day amid protests by treasury benches over Rahul’s remarks

As soon as the House convened at 2 p.m., BJP MPs rose from their seats and started shouting slogans against Gandhi, saying “Rahul Gandhi Shame! Shame!” and “Rahul Gandhi Maafi Maango (Rahul Gandhi apologise)”.

The Congress members initially shouted slogans seeking the JPC probe in Adani issue, however in a change of strategy, neither did they enter the well of the House nor did they indulge in noisy protests, and after a few minutes, took their seats, even as the BJP members kept up the tempo of protests.

Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House at 2.15 p.m. after allowing papers to be laid.

This was the sixth consecutive day when the Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out without transacting any business.