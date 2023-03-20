Centres allocates additional Rs 300 cr CIF to Meghalaya

Shillong, March 20; Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Monday informed that the Centre has allocated an additional fund of Rs 300 crore from the Capital Investment Fund (CIF) for Meghalaya.

“It is a bonus for the state since Meghalaya is among the few states that have already utilised all the funds allocated under CIF,” Sangma told reporters.

Informing that the state had received around Rs 600 crore in the beginning from the CIF, he said that Meghalaya is among the few states that have utilised the funds allocated for 2022-2023.

When asked if the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed concern over the financial position of Meghalaya during his meeting with her, Chief Minister said that fact, Meghalaya has utilized the funds in a very efficient manner, in different projects and in different schemes.

When asked if the government will appeal the ruling of the High Court on the deployment of the CISF to check illegal mining and transportation of coal, he said that the government is examining the matter and will take a call on it in a few days’ time.

On the claim of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma that Mukroh falls under Assam, Sangma said that they have been very clear from day one that Mukroh is not a disputed area at all.

According to the CM, Mukroh is very much within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya and they have been very clear on their stand right from day one.

Responding to a question on the steps to be taken by the government on relocation of the residents from Harijan Colony at Them Iew Mawlong as per the directive of the High Court of Meghalaya, he said that the High-Level Committee (HLC) will do its work and then come to the government.

“Let the committee do its work,” Chief Minister added.