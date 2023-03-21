Meghalaya MLA urges urgent step to facilitate legal mining of coal to restore livelihood

Shillong, March 21: Sutnga-Saipung NPP woman legislator, Santa Mary Shylla on Tuesday stated that the life of the people in her constituency has been severely affected in numerous ways ever since the NGT ban on coal mining was imposed.

Making her maiden address in the Assembly while participating during the general discussion on the Governor’s address on the second day of the Budget Session, Shylla said many people were pushed to poverty due to unemployment following the ban.

“A large number of people in East Jaintia Hills district depend on coal directly or indirectly for their earning,” the NPP woman legislator said.

She further observed that trade and other activities had also been severely impacted since the ban on coal has decreased the purchasing power of the people.

The NPP woman legislator however said that she was glad to learn that the state government has taken the initiative to start legal coal mining.

“I have been made to understand that there are several applicants who have applied for the mining lease under MMDR Act. However, mining is yet to start till date,’ Shylla said.

She further requested the state government to expedite the process of starting legal coal mining and to pursue the matter aggressively to ensure that the legal mining starts as soon as possible.

The NPP woman legislator also suggested that there is a need to upgrade the National Highway-06 from Mawryngkneng to Malidor in view of the increasing number of vehicles, especially heavy vehicles plying through this road on a daily basis.

“We are experiencing frequent traffic along the National Highway-6 both in West and East Jaintia Hills districts. I request the government’s utmost attention to this matter,” Shylla said

She lauded the state government for the creation of the Lumshnong C&RD Block in East Jaintia Hills.

According to her, the creation of this C&RD Block has fulfilled the long demands and aspirations of Elaka Narpuh adding that this step taken by the government will help to assist the developmental needs of the people.

Further, Shylla lauded Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong for sanctioning an amount of Rs 122 crore for the Sonapur-Borkhat road project.

She said that the road project would connect the border villages including Hingaria, Huroi, Lahalein and Lejri villages in East Jaiñtia Hills.

“The completion of this road project will fulfill the 50 years long demand of the border population. I would like to thank the government for the proposed border haat at Huroi village,” the NPP woman legislator added.