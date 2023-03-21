Farmer’s body recovered in Ri Bhoi jungle, two held

Nongpoh, March 21: Police have recovered a body of one farmer identified as Elius Rangdong from the jungle area of Kliar Niangbari in Ri Bhoi district and arrested two persons in this connection following registration of a case of murder (No.26(03)2023 U/S 302 IPC in Nongpoh police station.

According to the SP of Ri Bhoi district, Giri Prasad, an FIR was lodged on March 10 at around 11.30 am by one Rakhel Suting daughter of Elius Rangdong of Pahamawlein at 20th Mile in Ri Bhoi district stating that her father had gone to work in his farm at Kliar Umdap Dukhi at around 7 am on March 9, but did not return home till 5 pm.

As the family members went out searching for him they received a call from on James Sylliang (Mobile Number 7005383065) informing that the villagers found a male body lying at Kliar Niangbari jungle.

Accordingly, the family members rushed to the spot at Kliar Niangbari jungle area and found the body of Elius Rangdong with grievous injury marks of his head lying on the ground and suspected that some unknown persons had assaulted and killed him and thrown to body there.

Based on the statements of the available witnesses, sources input and available evidences, two accused persons were arrested by police in this.