United States condemns attack on Indian consulate by Khalistanis

Shillong, March 21: The United States condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan supporters terming it “absolutely unacceptable”.

This came a day after the agitators shouting pro-Khalistan slogans broke through security barriers to install two banners inside the Consulate premises. They also painted graffiti ‘Free Amritpal’ on the outer wall of the San Francisco based consulate.

The Khalistani elements living in UK and US are rattled with the action against separatist Amritpal Singh who ran away when police came to arrest him and is still in hiding.

The agitators carrying weapons and iron rods also tried to barge inside the building by hitting on the door of the consulate. An employee of the consulate was injured during the scuffle.

John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for strategic communications at the White House said, “That vandalism, it’s just absolutely unacceptable. State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to investigate it properly”.

National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, also condemned the attack and said the US is committed to the safety and security of the facilities and the diplomats who work within them.

Spokesperson of the US State Department said “We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them”.