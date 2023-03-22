Assam to renovate all anganwadi centres in 8 years: CM

Guwahati, March 22: The Assam government is planning to renovate all anganwadi centres in the state in eight years.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government would construct around 4,000 new anganwadi centres while initiatives would be taken to renovate all anganwadi centres in the state within the next seven to eight years.

Sarma made the announcement while distributing terminal benefits to altogether 793 anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers of the state in a programme organised by the women and child development department at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Wednesday.

Notably, the state government has taken steps to provide one-time financial assistance to the anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who retire at the age of 60 with effect from April 1, 2022 in recognition of their invaluable services rendered in anganwadi centres.

Under this initiative, one-time assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for anganwadi workers, Rs 3 lakh each for mini anganwadi centre workers and Rs 2 lakh each for anganwadi helpers will be provided in phases.

In addition, the state government has decided to provide 50 percent terminal benefit to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who have voluntarily retired after 10 years of continuous service.

Similarly the financial assistance will be provided to the families of deceased anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers who have rendered 10 years of continuous service.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that Assam is the first state in the country to provide such terminal benefits to anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers and the financial assistance would immensely help them.

The chief minister further said that the state government has decided to allow retired teachers to resume teaching in school if they desire to do so.

“The decision was taken to ensure that the teachers’ relationship with the institute and the students continues and the students can benefit from the long experience of these teachers,” he said.