Major reshuffle effected in SP ranks in Meghalaya Police

Shillong, March 22: Meghalaya government today effected a major reshuffle in the state police in the rank of Superintendent of Police.

As per the notification SP, East Khasi Hills (EKH) district Raghavendra Kumar M G has been transferred and posted at SP, CID.

Sylvester Nongtnger SP, F &ES, Shillong has been transferred and posted as SP, EKH.

Siddharth Kumar Ambedkar, SP, South Garo Hills district has been transferred and posted as SP, East Garo Hills.

Vivek Syiem, AIG (Law and Order) has been transferred and posted as SP Shillong City.

Darwin M Sangma, SP West Khasi Hills has been transferred and posted as SP, F&ES, Shillong.

Dara Aswaghosh SP, CID has been transferred and posted as SP, Traffic, EKH.

Abraham T Sangma, SP East Garo Hills has been transferred and posted as SP, South Garo Hills.

Chemphang Syrti, Commandant of 3rd MLP Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SP West Jaintia Hills.

T G Momin, SP Shillong City, has been transferred and posted as SP F&ES, Tura.

Bikram D Marak, SP West Jaintia Hills, has been transferred and posted as West Khasi Hills.