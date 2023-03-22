Date for linking Aadhaar number with voter ID extended

Shillong, March 22: The Aadhaar number and voter identification must now be linked by March 31, 2024, according to a new notification by central government. Last date to link Aadhaar and voter ID was April 1, 2023 but Ministry of Law and Justice announced the extension of the deadline.

The notification reads, “The central government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification dated June 17, 2022. In the said notification, for the words and figures, the 1st April 2023. the words and figures, the 31st March, 2024 shall be substituted”.

The Union government said in June of last year that April 1, 2023, would be the final day on which voters may submit their Aadhaar numbers for connecting with voter IDs by filling a form.

In order to link Aadhaar numbers of registered voters with voter IDs, the Election Commission had also started a campaign.