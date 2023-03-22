Meghalaya reconstitutes regional panels for holding boundary talks

Shillong, March 22: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today informed the state Assembly that regional committees for holding talks on the remaining six disputed inter-state boundary areas had been reconstituted.

The regional committee in Ri Bhoi district is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong as chairperson and other members are – MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Mayralborn Syiem Damanbait Lamare, Charles Marngar, J War EC, KHADC. The Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi is the member secretary.

The West Khasi Hills regional committee is headed by Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh and West Jaintia Hills committee is headed by Deputy Chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

It was informed that the talks would be initiated in the month of April or May