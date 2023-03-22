SK Jha takes over as GM of NF Rly (construction)

Guwahati, March 22: Sunil Kumar Jha, an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers from UPSC’s 1986 batch, has taken over as the general manager of N.F. Railway (construction), an official statement from NFR on Wednesday said.

A graduate in civil engineering from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (now IIT Varanasi), Jha will be the overall in-charge of all railway construction activities within the jurisdiction of NF Railway covering all the north-eastern states, including Sikkim, besides parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

Before joining as general manager of N.F. Railway (Construction) with effect from March 17, 2023, he worked as the chief administrative officer (construction) of South East Central Railway based at Bilaspur.

Notably, Jha joined Indian Railways in 1988 as a probationary officer. At the early stage of his career he worked as assistant engineer of Kalyan in Central Railway. He had also worked as the senior divisional engineer (coordination) of Howrah Division and chief planning and design engineer of Eastern Railway.

He was also in the charge of divisional railway manager of Varanasi in North Eastern Railway.

During his tenure in New Delhi in Northern Railway he served as the chief project director, chief administrative officer (construction) and senior deputy general manager.

During his first year as senior divisional engineer (coordination) of Howrah Division, the engineering department won the Overall Engineering Shield after more than a decade.

Moreover, four out of six Engineering Efficiency Shields were won during the second year of his tenure. Further, under his supervision and guidance, the work of Howrah Rail Museum was initiated and completed in a record period of eight months.