CRPF gifts school to martyr’s widow

Tura, Mar 22: A widow of a CRPF martyr who died in the line of duty was on Wednesday, handed over a school hall, a cycle stand and two toilets by the CRPF in return for her husband’ dedicated sacrifice for the force and the Country.

Purnita Koch, wife of Late Sugandha Koch was handed over the Sugandha Koch LP School building at Gandhipara constructed under the central security force’s Civic Action Programme, by the 120 Bn CRPF commandant in the presence of other officers.

Sugandha Koch, a CRPF/COBRA constable was killed in action during an operation against Maoist terrorists. The school named after him was inaugurated by his widow during the hand over.