Tynsong seeks notice to answer Opp questions on PWD roads’ thickness

Shillong, March 22: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and in charge of PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong today told the state Assembly that he required a notice to be able to give satisfactory answer to the questions raised by a section of Opposition MLAs on load bearing capacity of PWD roads in the state.

“I think the Minister seems to beating around the bush as he is unable to provide us with the satisfactory reply,” said VPP legislator from Nongkrem constituency, Ardent Basaiawmoit during the question hour in the State Assembly today.

Congress legislator from Umsning constituency, Celestine Lyngdoh had asked about the technical thickness of State PWD roads, agencies or government departments that give the specifications, whether the PMGSY roads has annual maintenance contract (AMC) for five years after completion of the road and whether the State PWD roads also have the AMCs.