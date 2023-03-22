Meghalaya Opp sounds pessimistic on proposed STEMS-run school buses

Shillong, March 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly on Wednesday raised question on efficacy of the idea of the State Government to run 30 school buses through Sustainable Transport and Efficient Mobility Society (STEMS) given that the state did not have good experience with the JNNURM buses which were handed over to societies and most of those buses are in dilapidated condition.

Replying to a query from Opposition MLA Charles Pyngrope during the question hour, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the State Government did not intend to make school buses compulsory as lot of schools were reluctant to operate the school buses as their mandate is to teach and not run buses.

He also informed that an amount of Rs 11.30 crore has been earmarked for the project and already an amount of Rs 0.17 crore has been spent.

The project is fully funded by the State Government and Government is introducing 30 seater buses

“We were in a complex situation yet we are sensitive towards concern of parents so we decided to start process as a pilot project,” he said while adding that the Government had to start the project somewhere.

Making it clear that the Government will expand the fleet of the buses if it runs well, the Chief informed that there are approximately 27000 students commuting to Laitumkhrah and Dhankheti and 60% of the students use private mode of transportation.

As of now, 15 schools that have tied agreed to avail STEM services

Charles Pyngrope also suggested that the Government can study on BK Bajoria School which has been running bus services quite well. The chief minister while assuring of examining the matter said that under the STEMS, the idea is to provide the buses by the society that will also take care of management and maintenance of buses.