Uttarakhand police searches for fugitive Amritpal Singh in local Gurudwaras

Shillong, March 22: In the Udham Singh Nagar district of the state, the Uttarakhand police carried out a search operation to nab pro-Khalistan leader and fugitive Amritpal Singh and his followers. Despite a four-day manhunt, Singh is still at large.

The police have released a series of potential guises for Amritpal Singh, including seven distinct images in which he may be seen sporting clean-shaven or bearded appearances as well as various turbans and disguises, in the hopes that someone would be able to identify and locate him.

Four of the group’s arrested members were brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Sunday.

Amritpal Singh is still on the run as the huge crackdown by the Punjab Police against the ‘Waris Punjab De’ leader has entered its 5th day. On Tuesday, his uncle and two additional assistants were sent to Assam after their arrest.

Kulwant Singh and Gur Aujla, two more associates of Amritpal Singh have been charged with NSA.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said “four suspects who aided Amritpal in escaping have been detained. From the Brezza car, a.315 bore rifle has been found”.

Amritpal Singh reportedly remained in a Gurdwara in the village of Nangal Ambian after giving a slip to the police in Mehatpur, according to the IGP. Afterwards, he changed into a shirt and pair of pants and boarded a motorcycle to continue his escape.

As per National Security Act, an arrest warrant has been issued for Amritpal Singh, according to the Punjab Police. So far, 154 people have been detained in this connection.