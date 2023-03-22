11 people killed as earthquake rocks Pakistan, Afghanistan

Shillong, March 22: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale that occurred on Tuesday in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region left nine people dead in Pakistan. Two persons were killed in Afghanistan.

In northern India, tremors were felt by people. The United States Geological Survey states that the earthquake’s epicentre was 180 Km beneath the surface near Afghanistan’s Jurm.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that at 10:17 pm on Tuesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck 133 km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.

According to Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services, more than 100 people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were taken to hospitals in a state of shock.

Pakistan’s Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel issued an emergency notice at the Federal Government Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Many states in North India, including Delhi-NCR, felt the tremors. People in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan felt the tremors.

In response to the earthquake, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on Twitter, “All around Delhi-NCR, there were strong earthquakes. I hope everyone is safe.”