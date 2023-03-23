‘I apologise to people I have hurt’, Kangana Ranaut on her birthday

Shillong, March 23: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut appears determined to have a good time turning 36.

On Thursday, she posted a statement on Instagram to her admirers, followers, and even detractors. She, for the first time, even apologised to anyone she could have hurt with her words.

In the video, Kangana, who is celebrating her birthday in Udaipur, is seen wearing a green and pink silk saree with a huge golden necklace, golden earrings, and a red bindi. She began her speech by expressing gratitude to her parents for their support as well as to Sadhguru and Swami Vivekanand, who served as her spiritual guides. She continued by speaking to her “shatrus” (enemies).

“My enemies who never let me rest. No matter how successful I got, they kept me on my toes, on the path to success. They taught me how to fight, struggle. I will forever be grateful to them” she said in a Hindi message.

“Friends, my ideology is very simple. My conduct, thoughts are simple and I always want good things for everyone. So I apologise to anyone I might have hurt with things I said about the country’s welfare,” she said.