Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal suffers shoulder injured, shares video

Shillong, March 23: Judge of Shark Tank Anupam Mittal shared a video telling he was hospitalised due to a shoulder injury.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted the clip in which he is seen lying on a bed in the hospital with a bandaged shoulder.

The later part of the video shot at his home showed Anupam in a blue shirt and sunglasses but still wearing the arm sling.

He captioned the post it, “Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye… fight harder.”

He also stated, “Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is …. rise again.”

Anupam is the founder-CEO of Shaadi.com. He is also the founder of People Group, Mauj, and Makaan.com.