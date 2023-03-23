Nongtnger back as SP of East Khasi Hills

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: Just two days after effecting a bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government has now ordered a rejig in the Police Department with Sylvester Nongtnger and Vivek Syiem returning to their posts of SP East Khasi Hills and SP (City), Shillong, respectively.

A notification issued by the Home (Police) Department on Wednesday said that Dr Raghavendra Kumar MG is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong.

Siddharth Kumar Ambedkar, the SP of South Garo Hills, has been posted as the SP of East Garo Hills.

Dara Aswaghosh, Superintendent of Police, CID, Shillong is transferred and posted as the SP (Traffic) East Khasi Hills while Darwin M. Sangma, SP of West Khasi Hills, is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Shillong.

The notification added that Abraham T. Sangma, SP of East Garo Hills, is transferred and posted as the SP of South Garo Hills while Chemphang Syrti, Commandant, 3rd MLP Bn, Khliehtyrshi, West Jaintia Hills, is transferred and posted as the SP of West Jaintia Hills.

Ringrang TG Momin, SP (City), Shillong is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Tura, while Bikram D. Marak, SP of West Jaintia Hills, is transferred and posted as the SP of West Khasi Hills.