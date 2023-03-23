Thrust on conserving water sources: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state government has been able to mobilise externally-aided projects which run into thousands of crores for the conservation of water sources.

Addressing a gathering to observe World Water Day at the U Soso Tham auditorium here on Wednesday, he said the government will utilise these funds for catchment area protection, eco-restoration projects or natural resources management and preservation of reservoirs.

“This is the kind of focus the government is giving on the protection of water sources. Meghalaya will show the way for many parts of the country in terms of a robust plan to manage water resources,” Sangma said.

Stating that the government plans to meet the requirement for the next 40 years, he said Meghalaya can contribute about 6% to the entire nation from the water it gets.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that funds would be kept for water projects in the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal to be presented in the House on Thursday.

He said the NPP-led government gave importance to water in the last five years and would continue to do so in the next five.

Sangma said projects of a scale unthinkable in Meghalaya would come up. “We have not been as efficient in the last 50 years as we should have been in water management,” he added.

He highlighted the state-run payment for ecosystem services as one of its kind in India. This is the first time that a government is paying people not to destroy the forests, he said.

“We have budgeted Rs 50 crore for community and individually-owned forests and even the forests owned by the traditional heads. Through this unique programme, we have large projects for water reservoirs and catchment area protection. Meghalaya is on the right track to ensure that it is able to man water better in the long run,” Sangma said.

Others present on the occasion included Water Resources Minister Comingone Ymbon, PHE Minister Marcuise Marak and Additional Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed.