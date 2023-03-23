‘Team’s fitness issue a serious concern’, Rohit Sharma after Ind vs Aus series

Shillong, March 23: After India’s 2-1 series loss to Australia on Wednesday in Chennai, captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that the team’s fitness issues had been a serious concern.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer were unable to play for the Indian team during the series due to ongoing fitness issue. Since last year, Bumrah has struggled with injuries, and it is anticipated that he won’t play in the IPL in 2023.

Shreyas will reportedly have surgery and miss the IPL and the World Test Championship final after experiencing a recurrence of a back problem during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Rohit acknowledged that the team’s fitness problems have become a concern following the ODI in Chennai because they are missing players who would have been regulars in the starting eleven.

The India captain said that he lacked the expertise to determine the cause of recurrent injuries, but he expressed the optimism that come the World Cup, India would have their top 15 players available.

“It’s worrying. The players who are actually on the playing eleven are absent. Everyone is making an effort to bring everyone to the park. Because we’ve been concentrating so much on player management, we occasionally have to rest some players” said Rohit Sharma.

“But, I am not a specialist to tell you why recurring injuries are happening. The medical team of ours is looking into all of this and making sure that we’ve got our best 15 players ready when World Cup comes,” said Rohit.