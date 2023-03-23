Two-year-old suffers from eye tumor, helpless parents seek support for operation

Tura, Mar 22: Meet 2 year old Agape Sangma, a resident of the village of Kolaipara, Melopara near the border with Meghalaya in Assam’s Goalpara. The energetic girl, who was the cynosure of her parents as well as neighbour’s eyes now suffers an eye tumour that seems to look like it could pop out of her socket any day. She has been diagnosed with a tumour and now requires help in getting it operated, something her poor parents cannot afford.

“We are helpless as we, as daily wage earners, cannot afford the sum of Rs 1.5 lakhs the doctors said was required for the operation. We have sought help from our neighbours but all of us are in the same boat so how can I force it on them. We have also appealed online for funds but the system is extremely slow and we are afraid that the tumour will eat into her eye and leave it completely useless. It may already be too late but there is no way I am going to give up without trying,” said the father of Agape, Lalsen Marak.

The parents have made an appeal through impactguru, a website that, like many others, tries to get crowd-funding for various emergencies. However unless the amount stacks up to Rs 50,000, the family will not be able to withdraw the money to pay for medical expenses, without difficulties. The appeal on impactguru by the parents was put out by one of her neighbours as the parents are uneducated.

An appeal has now been made by the parents as well as neighbours of the affected child to help the 2 year old get back on her feet again.

“She needed to be in the hospital and operated on yesterday. We first found out about her tumour during a visit to a hospital in Goalpara and she has been screaming from the pain in her eye since quite some time. It is heart numbing to be there with her going through so much suffering. I appeal to all that can help to kindly come forward to contribute. Your little help will always be remembered by my 2-year old and us,” said the mother, Reli Sangma.

The girl has been taken to Guwahati’s Shankardeva Eye Hospital after contributions from a few well wishers but more will be required before the girl can actually walk out completely cured.

For those willing to contribute to the operation and well being of 2 year old Agape, please send in your contributions to the donation

Link: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-agabe-sangma

Bank Name: RBL Bank

Account number: 2223330003526466

Account name: Agabe Sangma

IFSC code: RATN0VAAPIS (The digit after N is Zero)

For UPI Transaction: [email protected]

To donate to the account of the neighbor who is with the girl at this time, the Gpay number is 9957495963. Her SBI account number 34949455629 and IFSC is SBIN0007977.