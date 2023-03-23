Special train promoting NE tourism arrives in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 23: The ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train, which embarked on a specially-designed tour across tourist spots and heritage sites of five North-eastern states on Tuesday, reached its first halt at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday.

The train had started its journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung station.

Tourists, who were accorded a warm welcome, shared their experience of travelling in the luxurious train with all the modern facilities and nourishing food provided by Indian Railways.

The tourists also joined a Bihu dance performed by local artistes. and expressed their eagerness to explore the north-eastern states in the coming days.

Prem Ranjan Kumar, divisional railway manager, Lumding, welcomed the tourists and sought their views on the journey from Delhi to Guwahati in the deluxe train.

The train will depart Guwahati Railway station at 9pm on Friday for an overnight journey to Naharlagun railway station in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, the train has two fine dining restaurants and a kitchen.

The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation – AC I, AC II and AC III. The train has enhanced security features such as CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

The special tour will cover Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

This is the first such tourism special train for the north-eastern states.