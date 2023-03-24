Mercedes-Benz to launch four new electric vehicles in India

Shillong, March 24: Mercedes-Benz, the leading German luxury automaker, is set to launch four new electric vehicles in India by next year. These new models are a part of the company’s ambitious plan to expand its electric vehicles lineup and win a sizable portion of the expanding Indian electric vehicles (EV) market.

In a recent conversation with reporters, Matthias Luehrs, head of region overseas for Mercedes-Benz, expressed satisfaction with the advancement of the brand’s EVs, such as the EQS and EQB, in the Indian market. Four additional vehicles are anticipated to be introduced in India, according to Luehrs.

The EQS, EQB, EQC, and EQS AMG are the four luxury electric vehicle models that Mercedes-Benz currently offers in the Indian market. When asked about the company’s sales projections from their EV portfolio in India, Luehrs replied that they are expecting 25 percent of overall sales to come from electric vehicles in the next four years. Currently, electric vehicle sales account for around 3 percent of Mercedes-total Benz’s sales in India.

Mercedes-Benz India recorded a 41% rise in total sales in 2017 compared to 2016, selling a record 15,822 cars, up from 11,242 the year before. The company’s best sales figures were achieved in 2018 when it sold 15,583 units.

Mercedes-Benz India’s Managing Director and CEO, Santosh Iyer, stated that the four new EV models would be released within the next 8 to 12 months. The units for the launch will be imported and assembled at the company’s Chakan plant.