Shah’s warm gesture to Yediyurappa’s son stirs debate in party

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s warm gesture to B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, during the breakfast meeting on Friday has raised a debate in the state political circles.

Shah, who arrived in Karnataka, visited BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member Yediyurappa’s residence and had breakfast. Yediyurappa and Vijayendra stood at the entrance to welcome the Union Home Minister with a bouquet.

In a significant gesture, Shah after getting down from the vehicle, asked Yediyurappa to pass on the bouquet to his son Vijayendra. “Yediyurappa Ji aap bouquet iss ko de do (give bouquet to him),” said Shah.

Later, Yediyurappa passed on the bouquet to his son, who presented it to Shah, and was patted on his shoulders. Along with Yediyurappa’s daughters, Vijayendra served breakfast to Shah and the photos have gone viral on social media.

Talking to the media, Vijayendra stated that he was delighted when Amit Shah arrived at their residence.

“The leaders discussed the political situation in the state. In the next elections, there won’t be any chance for a hung Assembly. It has been discussed to communicate the state and central government programmes to the people. There was no other discussion between leaders other than politics,” he said.

When asked about his possible contest in the Varuna constituency against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra stated the decision has been left to the central leadership. “I have toured Shikaripura constituency once. I am taking another round of tour there,” he said. Shikaripura constituency is presently represented by his father Yediyurappa.

Shah’s visit is being analyzed as a message to the BJP leaders, who are openly expressing their reservations on high command giving prominence to Yediyurappa.

BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had objected to Yediyurappa’s statement of allocating a party ticket to his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

Ravi has stated that the party will not allow the kitchen cabinet to function. Yediyurappa had to take back his statement. Vijayendra had made an open statement that no one should take Yediyurappa’s silence as weakness and they will repent. “Does anyone have the strength to assure a majority in elections for the party?” Vijayendra had asked.

Minister for Housing V. Somanna also had a tiff with Vijayendra, and stated that “he is just a son of Yediyurappa and many people like him are around him”.

Amid the growing differences, Amit Shah had to intervene and resolve the matter.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state in-charge Arun Singh, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel were also present at Yediyurappa’s residence.