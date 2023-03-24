Probe HM’s ‘most-corrupt state’ remark: Ramesh to CBI

NEW DELHI, March 23: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has written to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal asking the probe agency to summon Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark describing Meghalaya as the “most-corrupt state”, and to investigate the claim.

In his letter, Ramesh stated that Shah had passed the remark during a public rally in Meghalaya on February 17.

In his letter dated March 21, Ramesh said, “Amit Shah is also the Home Minister of India. In his capacity as the Home Minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to this conclusion.

“For some ‘inexplicable reasons’, the Home Minister has ‘failed’ to act upon the information about the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government,” Ramesh said in the letter which he tweeted on Thursday.

“Therefore, in the highest national interest, we urge you to summon Shri Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to the stated assessment and investigate the matter,” Ramesh said.

“We also urge you to investigate if the Home Minister of India was under any undue duress from his party or other forces, to suppress the information related to the corruption in Meghalaya, in order to enable his party (BJP) to support the same chief minister (Conrad Sangma) after the recent Meghalaya elections,” the Congress leader said.

He also shared media reports on Shah’s remarks during the campaigning for Meghalaya polls. (PTI)