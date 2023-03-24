Will heavy rain lash Delhi today? Here is what weatherman says

Shillong, March 24: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi may witness rain and thunderstorms today. The meteorological department reported that a cloud mass was visible moving into the capital from the southwest, as per the forecast.

According to the IMD, rain and thundershowers are expected to hit Delhi today up till midday.

“A cloud mass is approaching form southwest directions towards Delhi, leading to possibility of rain/thundershowers over Delhi during after couple of hours (forenoon/noon). IMD is continuously monitoring the weather, accordingly issuing the nowcasts. Follow the same” the IMD tweeted.

The agency added that it was constantly watching the weather.

According to the IMD, there is a chance of thunderstorms with mild to moderate rain and winds in Haryana, specifically in Gurugram, Manesar Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, and Bhiwani.

Rajasthan may also experience light rain and gusty gusts with speeds of 20 to 40 km/h, according to the weather service.

The national capital experienced a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is typical for this time of year.

At 14.8 degrees Celsius, Thursday’s minimum temperature fell two degrees below the season’s average. According to the IMD, the relative humidity varied between 92% and 37%.