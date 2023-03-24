Rahul will not be disqualified as MP if conviction stayed: Experts

New Delhi, March 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be disqualified as a member of parliament if the appellate court stays the conviction and suspends the two- year jail term awarded to him by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his alleged “Modi surname” remarks, legal experts said on Thursday.

Senior lawyer and constitutional law expert Rakesh Dwivedi referred to the apex court’s 2013 and 2018 judgements in the Lily Thomas and the Lok Prahari matters respectively and said suspension of sentence and stay of conviction were necessary to escape disqualification as a lawmaker under the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

“The appellate court can suspend the conviction and the sentence and grant him bail. In that case there will be no disqualification,” he said, adding “However the politicians must choose their words carefully to avoid getting entangled with law.”

The debate over possibilities of Gandhi being disqualified as an MP must take note of the legal position enumerated in the apex court judgements and the relevant provisions of the RP Act, he said.

A former senior official of the Election Commission and an expert on electoral laws who did not wish to be named was of the view that to prevent being disqualified as a lawmaker, Gandhi also needs to get his conviction stayed. He said suspension of sentence was different from suspension of conviction.

“The position as per the Lily Thomas judgment, a conviction which carries a sentence of two years or more will automatically result in disqualification. In a later judgment in the Lok Prahari case, the apex court said on appeal if the conviction is suspended, the disqualification will also remain suspended,” he said.

He said the Congress leader will have to get a stay on conviction also from a higher court.

P D T Achari, former Lok Sabha Secretary General and Constitution expert, said the disqualification period begins as soon as the sentence is announced.

He said Gandhi is free to appeal and if the appellate court stays the conviction and the sentence, then the disqualification will remain suspended.

The disqualification continues six years after the sentence is completed or served. “That means the disqualification will last for eight years (in case he is disqualified),” he said, adding that a disqualified person can neither contest poll nor vote for a certain period. (PTI)