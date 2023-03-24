Renuka Chowdhury to file defamation case against PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, Chowdhury on Friday said that Modi insulted her by his remark made in Parliament in 2018. She also posted a video of the House proceedings.
She added: “This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surupanakha on the floor of the House. I will file a defamation case against him. Let’s see how fast courts will act now.”
In the video, Modi while addressing the Chairman said: “I request you not to say anything to Renuka ji. I am fortunate to hear such laughter today, after the Ramayana serial.”
The Chairman had asked Chowdhury to be silent after her laughter was heard during Modi’s address.
IANS
