Rahul Gandhi no longer MP on being convicted by a Surat court

New Delhi, March 24: In a big setback to Congress, MP Rahul Gandhi has lost his membership from the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Member of Lok Sabha comes after his conviction and sentencing in a defamation case (Modi surname case) by Surat court.

A notification by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that Rahul’s membership from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency stands disqualified from March 23.

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament comes as per provisions of Representative of People’s Act 1951 and Supreme Court’s 2013 judgement that any lawmaker convicted for two or more years will lose his/her Membership from the House.

However, responding to the notification, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari called the decision erroneous. “Lok Sabha secretariat cannot disqualify an MP. The President has to do it in consultation with the Election Commission,” he told media.