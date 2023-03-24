Saleng A Sangma calls for action against Tura municipality check gate

SHILLONG: Opposition Congress MLA from Gambagre Constituency, Saleng A Sangma on Friday asked the State government to suo moto take action against those responsible for running the illegal municipality check gate near Tura.

Saleng Sangma said that while talks are going on for the empowerment of the farmers, they are fetching a low price for their products as the traders are taking out all the tax money from the farmers that the traders are made to pay, starting from GST to illegal check gates tax of the Municipality in Tura.

Saleng said the Tura municipal toll gate is illegal as the municipality cannot be operating a toll gate.

Stating that he has brought the issue to the notice of the floor of the house and the minister, he said it may be considered as information provided and suo moto notice be issued to those responsible for operating the illegal toll gates.

In reply, Minister in-charge Education, Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “Our endeavour is to empower the farmers and we are aware of the difficulties and that is why we need collective responsibilities”.

She said these check gates are likely the offshoot of some political pressure generated by various factors.

Refusinbg to dwell much into it she, however, said the points mentioned by the Congress legislator has been noted and it will be ensure dthat such instance do not get into the way of the farmers in his effort to earn a livelihood.