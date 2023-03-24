VPP chief calls for safeguarding farmers against exploitation in Iewduh market

Shillong, March 24: VPP chief and Nongkrem Legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit on Friday demanded the State government to take immediate steps to counter the exploitations of farmers in the largest traditional market of the State-Iewduh

The State Assembly on Friday witnessed a lot of queries from across the party lines on the policy of the government on agriculture produce, industries, marketing and the minimum support price and the hardships faced by the agrarian lot in the State.

Basaiawmoit said that no matter how many markets are created but Iewduh is the crowd’s favourite and the main market for the farmers and it is where the farmers are facing a lot of exploitations.

He asked the State government and the agriculture department to initiate immediate steps to stop any kind of exploitations of the farmers.

In reply, Minister in-charge Education, Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “Not even a month has passed since this department has come under my purview. I am also being told that these factors are there”.

“I can only assure that I have taken note of the suggestions and problems highlighted and I will have to appraise myself first then we will decide and see what is the best way forward. But one thing I can see from all the questions raised and the interest in the department I will try my best to bring out stricter policies. Give me sometime,” she added.