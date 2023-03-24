World TB Day observed in Tura, Rongjeng

Tura, March 24: Along with the rest of the world the “World TB Day was observed here at Edenbari Health and Wellness Centre today with the theme “Yes! We can End TB!”. The programme was organised by the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) West Garo Hills, Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Director, Garo Hills Division, Dr. L S Ch Marak expressed her gratitude for the selfless service and dedication rendered to the patients and also highlighted on timely treatment and prevention of the disease and to avail the facilities provided by the government free of cost to end TB in the region.

Meanwhile, the District Tuberculosis Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura Dr. E A Sangma, in her keynote address, highlighted that the day has been commemorated annually to raise public awareness about devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis and to step up efforts to end the global tuberculosis epidemic. Elaborating on the disease she explained in detail about the symptoms and treatment of tuberculosis and that the government is providing free medication including nutritious food for patients.

Speaking about the Government of India initiatives to end tuberculosis by 2025, she said that the program has a vision of achieving a “TB free India” under the broad themes of prevent, detect, treat and build pillars for universal coverage and social protection by providing free of cost quality tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment services across the country through government health system. Urging everyone to cooperate and support for the cause, she advised that anyone who has cough, fever and sweating at night, etc should come forward for early diagnosis and treatment and save lives.

During the function, the Chief Guest distributed prizes for winners of Essay and drawing competitions with a Token of Appreciation. Testimony was also given by a Cured TB patient of the area. Meanwhile, Newtone Ch Sangma, TB-HV, District Tuberculosis Centre, Tura and ASHAs presented a song befitting the occasion.

Retired Director, DHIS and Guest of Honour of the function, Dr. C B Sangma, Joint Director MCH, Shillong Dr. J P B Momin, Sr. M& HO, DR-TB Centre, Tura Dr. K A Sangma, Sr. M&HO, MO-TC Tura Dr. R M Sangma, were among others who spoke during the function.

Open Quiz contest on tuberculosis was also organised for school students after the function.

Meanwhile, the occasion was also observed by the Office of the District Tuberculosis Officer, East Garo Hills at Rongjeng Reserve UP School in Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division.

BDO of Dambo-Rongjeng C&RD Block, Ruby Balkame R Sangma was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest urged the students to take care of emotions and spiritual life, take care of the society and the environment to shape their future.

On the day, Dr. CPM Sangma, District Tuberculosis Officer, East and North Garo Hills, delivered the key-note address while Dr. Babukan G Momin, M&HO, Rongjeng CHC, delivered the welcome address.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included, Vincent Sangma, Principal Rongjeng Reserve UP School.