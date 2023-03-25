‘AR women personnel now symbols of Nari Shakti’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: Union DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday heaped praises on the women personnel of the Assam Rifles, while stating that they have become symbols of India’s Nari Shakti by not only making contributions in India but also in peacekeeping forces across the world.

The union minister said this while addressing the188th Raising Day ceremony of Assam Rifles in Shillong.

In his address as the chief guest, Reddy said Assam Rifles has an unparalled heritage of gallantry since 1835 and holds a distinction of having been bestowed the most number of gallantry awards. He said this unique distinction has been made possible through the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the force in the line of duty.

Informing that according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the North East region will be established as the growth engine of India this Amrit Kaal.

“In line with this vision, a new era has begun in the North East region and development has grown rapidly in all sectors, be it infrastructure, connectivity, peace and stability,” he added.

The union minister also informed that over 8,000 armed cadres surrendered and joined the mainstream and several peace accords have been signed under the leadership of Prime Minister.

Outlining various achievements of the government in the region, Reddy said that in the past nine years, over Rs 5 lakh crore has been spent to ensure that development in the Northeast continues unabated and several mega connectivity projects such as 17 new airports, ongoing road projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh, and ongoing rail projects worth Rs 77,930 crore etc. is being expedited in the North East to open up numerous opportunities of growth for the people.

Maintaining that the Assam Rifles has a major contribution in achieving this new paradigm for the North East, Reddy said, “This era of peace has enabled us to realise the real potential of North East.”

He also said that the G20 conferences that are being held across the region will help position the Ashtalakshmi States as growth centres of India.

He also lauded the efforts of the force during disaster management operations and appreciated the fact the force has been deputed as a unit of NDRF due to their rare show of strength and team work during such times.

Reddy also appreciated efforts of Assam Rifles for combating drug trafficking and smuggling of other contraband in the region.

He added that Assam Rifles has, on many occasions, gone beyond the call of duty and have enthusiastically participated in various civic action projects such as medical camps, women empowerment schemes, national integration tours etc. “These engagements have massively helped the local population,” he added.

The union minister said that the Assam Rifles is rightly called the ‘Sentinels of North East’ and ‘Friends of the Hill People’ for dedication, passion and sacrifices made for security and stability in the region.