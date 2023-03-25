News Capsule

Unclaimed body

On November 22, 2022, one Manikola Lama (65), wife of (L) Karma Lama, was found loitering around at Mawlonghat area, lewduh, following which she was taken to MIMHANS and then to Ganesh Das Hospital, Shillong, on February 16, 2023, for treatment. However, on March 21 morning, she passed away at Ganesh Das Hospital. Meanwhile, after completion of inquest and other legal formalities, her body has been kept at Shillong Civil Hospital morgue for identification and claim.

The Additional Director of Health Services (SS), Shillong Civil Hospital, has informed that one woman, identified as Regina Marbaniang (52), C/o Nongthymmai, Lumiablot, Shillong, was admitted in the female medical ward, extra bed, on March 20. She, however, passed away the next morning. In this regard, all concerned have been asked to collect the body from the hospital morgue within three days, failing which the same will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.

Celebration

The foundation day of Ganesh Mandir at Rilbong will be celebrated on Sunday. Puja, yagna, devotional songs and bhog prasad distribution will be the main features of the celebration.

Workshop

The North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur, Ministry of Culture, in association with Gitanjali Dance Academy, Shillong, will organise the culmination of the workshop at 5 pm on ‘Bridging Folk and Classical Dance’ on March 25 at Bangiya Sahitya Parishad Hall, Jail Road, Shillong.

Ceremony

The 22nd Annual Ceremony (Barshik Utsav) of Sri Sri Ramthakur Samiti, Shillong, will be celebrated on March 28 and 29 at Rilbong Puja Mandap, Shillong. “Anyone who wishes to receive initiation (Diksha) in the name of Sri Sri Ramthakur can contact us or can join in the said venue on 28th March 2023 before 10 am,” a statement in this regard said.