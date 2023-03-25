Assisted by FKJGP, Phulbari GHADC nabs illegal timber

Tura, March 25: Continuing their efforts at stopping the ongoing illegal timber trade in the plain belt, forest officials of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Phulbari Range under West Garo Hills (WGH) as well the Selsella chapter of the FKJGP late last night, Mar 24 was able to nab one Pik-Up vehicle carrying timber near the village of Dilnapara.

As per GHADC officials, the vehicle was intercepted at about 10:15 PM last night but the occupants of the illegal timber carrying truck fled upon seeing the NGO and Forest team.

The vehicle (AS 25EC 4397) was carrying at least 8 high value timber when apprehended by the team. The timber along with the vehicle was later taken to the Phulbari range office.