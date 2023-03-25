Road safety week observed in SWGH

Ampati, March 25, 2023: The district Transport department along with South West Garo Hills District Police and other line departments observed Road Safety Week from March 20 to March 25, 2023.

During the week banners on road safety were displayed at different strategic points of the district and pamphlets on road safety and Good Samaritan were distributed to raise awareness among the citizens.

Joint checking of vehicles was conducted in collaboration with the district police and eye check up for drivers was also conducted at Ampati Police station.

On Friday mobile court was conducted at Ampati Police Station and Mir Jumla junction at Thakuranbari, while on Saturday, awareness programme on road safety was conducted at Ampati Degree College which was attended by a large number of college and school students.

As part of the Road Safety Week, mobile announcement to spread awareness on safe motoring tips was also carried out at important junctions and market places across the district.