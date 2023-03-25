Courteney Cox appears at Hollywood Walk of Fame to do a spot of cleaning up

Friends star Courteney Cox had her fans in hysterics with her latest Instagram upload as she channelled her inner Monica Geller. The actress’ character on ‘Friends’ is well-known for being obsessed with cleaning and it looks like those habits have now crossed into the real world, reports Mirror.co.uk. Courteney, 58, jokingly hid away from the crowds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before taking it upon herself to make sure the honours for the stars were looking shiny and new. As passers by walked over the famous names – including her own – Courteney came out with a spray and wipe in her hands and hit out at those dirtying the symbols. (IANS)