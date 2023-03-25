Land for job scam: CBI grills Tejashwi for 8 hours

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for eight hours in connection with the land for job scam matter.

Tejashwi Yadav reached the CBI headquarters at around 10.40 a.m. He was allowed to go for a lunch break in the afternoon. Later his questioning went on till 8.05 p.m.

After leaving the CBI’s headquarters, he went to meet his sister Misa Bharti, who was grilled by the ED.

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier skipped three summons.

He was summoned to join the investigation on March 4, 11 and 14. Last time, Tejashwi did not join the probe, citing his wife’s health issues.

The probe agency had recently grilled former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad on the matter.

In its case, the CBI has alleged that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM and CPO of the Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of close relatives of Lalu Prasad’s family.

The CBI had registered a case against Lalu Prasad, then union railway minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“During the period 2004-2009, he obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group ‘D’ posts in different zones of Railways,” an official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad, and a private company controlled by Lalu Prasad and his family.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

“In continuation of this modus operandi, about 1,05,292 sq. feet of land, immovable properties situated at Patna were acquired by Lalu Prasad and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, showing the payment made to seller in cash in most of the land transfer,” the CBI had said.