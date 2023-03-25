Transgender held in Police Bazar stabbing case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: City police has arrested a 24-year-old transgender person in connection with the recent stabbing of a man in Police Bazar. East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said the transgender, which is the prime suspect, was apprehended from Police Bazar on Thursday evening. The pen knife used in crime was also recovered and seized. The accused person was produced before the court on Friday. The victim, Zecharia Sohthiang (22) was stabbed around 3 am at Police Bazar on March 19 and a case was registered at Sadar police station.