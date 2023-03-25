Speaker, CM defend house adjournment

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 24: Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma defended his decision to decline a plea by Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit (VPP) to extend the session on Friday, saying he only followed the rules in adjourning the house for the day.

“I have only gone by the rules and the rules clearly say that on Friday the house should be adjourned at 12 noon,” Sangma said.

On the decision of the VPP to hit the streets in protest, the Speaker said, “I have only gone by the rule. That (protest) is the democratic right of the citizens. I have no comment on that.”

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma defended the Speaker’s decision saying it was done as per the Rules and Procedures of Conduct of Business.

Sangma said the rule book specifically mentions that on Fridays the house will function from 10 am to 12 noon.

He pointed out that some members of the opposition have stressed about the rules many a times and that is exactly what the Speaker is doing. When pointed out that the opposition members are unhappy since they have been allotted very little time, the CM said that the allotment of time is as per the decision of the Business Advisory Committee.

He suggested that the members are free to raise the issues either during the debate on the Governor’s address, debate on the budget, special motions, or short-duration discussion.

“We have always discussed issues. We have never shied away from anything and we will not shy away from anything even in the future,” Sangma added.