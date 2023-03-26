Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witness jump in box office collection

Shillong, March 26: Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar witnessed a weekend jump in box collections in a similar way like it used to be before the pandemic.

The absence of fresh Hindi releases benefited the both the movies, further demonstrating that successful movies will have longer runs in theatres with better hold.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, increased by over 70% from Friday to its 18th day, adding almost Rs 3.20 crores net. Due to the movie’s strong trending, its lifetime net box office receipts in India are expected to exceed Rs 125 crores. Only behind Pathaan, it is presently the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

At the end of its run, it is anticipated that the international box office receipts would be nearly $5 million, which is a respectable amount. The movie’s success at the box office has given Indian creators of this kind of movies more confidence.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway, directed by Rani Mukerji, nearly quadrupled its audience on day nine, bringing in about Rs. 1.70 crores net on its second Saturday. The collections are virtually at Rs 13 crores right now, and by Sunday night, they are expected to reach Rs 15 crores net. The movie is very close to reaching Rs 20 crores net in India, which seemed difficult after watching its opening Monday box office results.

It would have a global share of more than Rs 15 crores by the end of its tenure. The outcome is definitely satisfying for a movie that has already made back its budget through non-theatrical revenue streams.