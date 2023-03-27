Control room set up for thunder storm related cases in EGH

Tura, March 27: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani has informed that a control room with helpline numbers for emergency response, rescue and relief, etc. has been set up in the district for thunderstorm and lighting related cases.

The district control room set up at Williamnagar may be contacted at helpline number, 6009076318. The other control rooms have been set up at the block headquarters of all the three C&RD Blocks of the district. Rongjeng C&RD Block may be contacted at 8729802698 and 7005663170, Songsak C&RD Block at 8729802698, 986349368 and 8787819354 and Samanda C&RD Block at 6009588574 and 8414076118