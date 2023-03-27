Rhino carcass found in Kaziranga

Guwahati, March 27: The carcass of a rhino was detected by the forest staff of Kathpara camp under the western range of Bagori in Kaziranga National Park, official sources confirmed on Monday.

“The carcass of the rhino was found floating in the water at Bormer Beel around 4.30 pm on Sunday. There was a cut mark on the nasal bone of the rhinoceros and the horn was taken away by miscreants,” an official said on Monday.

“It is evident that the rhino was killed by poachers about six to seven days back. The sex of the rhino is yet to be ascertained. Details can be revealed only after receipt of the post mortem report. Investigation is on to track the poachers,” the official said.

The official further said that the rhino was killed from a close range. “We are getting full support from the government in protecting the rhinos from poachers. We will try to ensure that such an incident does not recur,” he said.

This was the first “rhino poaching” case in Kaziranga this year after the national park had reported “zero poaching” cases last year.

Notably, nearly 85 percent of the global Indian rhinoceros population is concentrated in Assam.