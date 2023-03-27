Jasprit Bumrah seen talking to Jofra Archer at WPL 2023 in his first appearance since last year

Shillong, March 27: Jasprit Bumrah who suffered a back issue last year and is since out of action made his first appearance for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

In the Brabourne Stadium, Bumrah, who hasn’t played since September 2022, spoke with England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Mumbai Indians had acquired Archer in February 2022, but he was injured and was unable to compete. Fans had hoped to see Bumrah and Archer playing together in the upcoming IPL season, but Bumrah’s chronic back problem prevented that from happening.

The Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals WPL final was attended by Bumrah and Archer as well as the entire Mumbai Indians team, giving fans something to cheer about. Mumbai Indians posted a picture of the two fast bowlers chatting while watching the women’s game.

Bumrah recently underwent back surgery in New Zealand after missing the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in the previous season. When the 29-year-old will finish his recovery and start playing again is still to be determined, but the 50-over World Cup later this year is a possible goal.

On April 2, the Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore to open the IPL 2023 season.