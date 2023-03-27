Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Charge sheet likely on April 1

New Delhi, March 26: The Delhi Police is all set to file its first charge sheet in connection with the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh died a painful death after being dragged by a car for 12 km in the early hours of January 1.

The chargesheet is likely to be filed on April 1 at a metropolitan magistrate court.

A source in the know of things said the draft was ready, adding “the chargesheet will be filed with all necessary evidence so as to enable a stiff sentence for all the accused”.

“An ACP and an Inspector-level officer are working round the clock to ensure they prove the case of the prosecution before the court,” the source said.

A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar were specially called to visit Sultanpuri on the request of DCP Harendra K. Singh. The forensic report is expected to be published soon, following which the chargesheet will be filed.

All the accused will be chargesheeted under section 302, 304, 201,120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Initially, the case was lodged under section 304-A and 279 of the IPC. Later, other sections were added. (IANS)