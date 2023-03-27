Two people injured in shooting at US Gurudwara; suspect absconding

Shillong, March 27: Two persons were grievously injured during a shootout that took place at a Gurdwara in Sacramento County, California, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society temple on Bradshaw Road at about 2:30 pm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The temple is located five miles east of Highway 99, at Gerber Road. Both victims were hospitalised, and as per sheriff’s office, they are recovering. Police said that it is likely that one of the victims is taken into custody.

Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said that the shooting was not a hate crime and that it was instead a shootout between two known persons.

Gandhi claims that after an argument between the two people a physical brawl started that ended into a gunfight. An Indian is reportedly one of those engaged in the incident and the person who is thought to have fired the shots is currently undergoing medical care at a hospital.

The other alleged shooter is absconding.

The two injured individuals were treated at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in south Sacramento for non-life-threatening wounds.