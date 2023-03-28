Assam vigilance team nabs govt employee in bribery case

Guwahati, March 28: A team from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday arrested an employee of the office of the settlement officer for Cachar and Hailakandi districts, Silchar, in a bribery case on Tuesday.

“A complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Misbah Uddin Laskar, a patwary at the settlement office, Silchar, had demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe from the complainant for mutation and issuing mutation certificate,” an official statement said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a vigilance team laid a trap in the settlement office, Silchar and caught Laskar red handed immediately after he accepted Rs 3000 from the complainant as bribe.

The money was recovered from the possession of Laskar and seized in the presence of witnesses.

“During further search in his working table, cash amounting to Rs 23645 was also recovered and seized,” the statement said.

Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, the team arrested him.

“A case has been registered at the ACB (anti-corruption bureau) police station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) in this connection. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway,” the statement said.