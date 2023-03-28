ChatGPT reaches another level, saves dog by diagnosing disease

Shillong, March 28: OpenAI- based ChatGPT reached another level after it was able to identify a medical condition in a dog, which even experienced doctors remained unsuccessful at.

The dog’s owner, Cooper, wrote on Twitter that the vet was unable to determine the health of his pet when he went to the ChatGPT for the same. Surprisingly, the software was able to identify the problem after he entered the symptoms of the sick dog named Sassy.

Powered by GPT-4, ChatGPT mentioned about a list of 20 professions that it can replace, but vet was not the part of it.

Cooper described how an AI robot saved his dog’s life after it was found to have a tick-borne illness.

Sassy was initially reacting favourably to the recommended therapy, but her condition abruptly worsened and her anemia got worse. Cooper sought advice from several veterinarians but was unable to receive a correct diagnosis; instead, it was suggested that he watch the dog’s condition closely.

Cooper wrote in his Twitter post, “#GPT4 saved my dog’s life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite serious anaemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days, however, things took a turn for the worse.”

Though AI chatbot did not identify the disease itself as a vet, Cooper mentions how the technology indicated that dog’s blood results and symptoms might point to immune-mediated hemolytic anemia.

The owner contacted another vet who agreed with the AI’s prognosis and started treating Sassy properly.

Cooper claims that the dog has almost recovered as a result of the fast diagnosis and treatment.