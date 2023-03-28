MEA’s Deputy Secretary robbed in South Delhi

Deputy Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his official laptop, diplomatic passport besides other belongings in South Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening.

According to police, on Monday around 6:30 p.m, a police control room call was received at K M Pur police station regarding a theft from a car after breaking the window’s pane.

“The police staff reached the spot which was opposite AIIMS gate number- 2, near the subway. The complainant, a resident of Greater Kailash stated that he works at Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary (Legal Officer) and while returning from office, he saw a person lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg (INA Market) towards South Extension,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy

Commissioner of Police (South).

“He parked his car on the roadside and called the PCR for help. Then, the PCR van took away the said person from there when he returned, he found his car’s

windowpane was broken and his official Laptop, two mobile phones, his diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash were missing,” said the DCP.

“On his complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits,” said the official added.