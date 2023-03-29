Mother of 12-year-old girl used as drug carrier approaches Kerala HC for CBI probe

In her plea, she said her daughter’s involvement with drug trade came to light when she was called to her school after her daughter was found in school washroom in an inebriated state with fully wet uniform and she was told that her daughter informed that someone made her smell a white powder and that she vomited four times.

Her plea also points out that the authorities informed the matter either to the police or to Child line, the agency which monitors children.

According to her daughter, she was first introduced to drugs by a fellow student during Kabbadi practice in October last year.

Later she fell into the hands of few men and she was taught to make blade-cut injuries on the wrist to put MDMA for intoxication.

The plea further submitted that at the police station, the child explained the entire incident to the police and lodged a complaint.

Adhinan, an influential man who was allegedly behind this, was subsequently summoned to the police station and even though he was questioned, police colluded with him and recorded a false statement limited to the allegation that he touched the girl’s hand, the mother said.

She further contended that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan allegedly made statements exonerating the accused during a debate in the Assembly, terming the media reports of the drug mafia case as fake.